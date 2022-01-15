Through The Lens photo exhibition focuses on climate change

Climate change is in the spotlight at this year's Through The Lens photo exhibition, which highlights issues such as erratic rainfall patterns and rising sea levels.

Production manager Kok Chee Keen, 46, and production assistant Biplop Rezol Karim, 35, are seen here putting up an image by Straits Times photographer Kua Chee Siong ahead of the event, which begins today and ends on Feb 6. Admission is free.

The exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore celebrates the best in visual and interactive journalism, and comprises The Straits Times Photo exhibition and the World Press Photo exhibition.

About 200 photographs and videos by local and international photojournalists will be showcased. ST's exhibition explores the impact of global climate change on Singapore and shows how even a small country can do its part to tackle the challenges.

Visitors will also be able to view impactful images from around the world, such as Denmark-based photographer Mads Nissen's shot of a "hug curtain", developed to allow elderly patients to have the warmth of an embrace without the threat of a Covid-19 infection, in a Brazilian care facility. His work took top spot at the annual World Press Photo competition, which began in 1955 and is run by the World Press Photo Foundation, a non-profit organisation headquartered in Amsterdam.