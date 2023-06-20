Through fog and hail: Navy doctor is first S’porean to complete 192km Hudson River swim in New York

SINGAPORE — He swam for hours on end to build endurance, and dunked himself in a tub of 17 deg C water weekly to get used to the cold that awaited him.

But Dr Chua Jia Long still got a shock when he dipped his toes into New York’s Hudson River for the first time last Friday.

“Muscles that I didn’t even know I had began immediately cramping,” quipped the 32-year-old Republic of Singapore Navy medical officer.

Despite the frigid water, Dr Chua became the first Singaporean to complete the 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim, covering 192km – about the length of Singapore’s entire coastline – in around 44 hours, spread across seven days.

He is only the 24th person in the world to conquer the challenge.

Dubbed the longest marathon swim in the world, the Hudson River challenge had always been a dream for Dr Chua, who included a charity component in his swim last week.

He is raising funds for St Luke’s Hospital in Singapore, having worked as a medical officer there in 2021, as part of his residency training.

“Back then, I was involved in both inpatient and outpatient care, and saw the positive benefit that St Luke’s was providing to the community, so I wanted to do my part for the hospital,” he said.

After surpassing his target of raising $25,000, Dr Chua has revised the goal amount to $250,000. As of June 20, over $68,000 has been raised.

Despite being comfortable swimming long distances in open water - he has taken part in marathon swimming since 2019 - the 8 Bridges swim was still an intimidating prospect.

After all, the longest distance he had swum competitively was a 10km stretch in Thailand, before the pandemic.

As if the total distance of the 8 Bridges challenge was not daunting enough, he arrived in New York on June 6 and was greeted by poor weather, and wildfires from Canada had turned the sky orange.

“During the competition days, there were thunderstorms, fog and hail,” added Dr Chua.

“At one point, I was about 2km away from the finishing point, and I could see it (in the distance). A few moments later, I couldn’t see anything but a fog.

“There were also times when the winds were really strong, and would physically push me in the opposite direction, causing me to slow my pace.”