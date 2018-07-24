Three youths arrested, five taken to hospital after fight at Bishan carpark

SINGAPORE - Three youths were arrested and five taken to hospital after fighting at a Bishan carpark on Monday afternoon (July 23).

The youths, aged between 16 and 17, were all students attending the same secondary school in Bishan, Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday. They were dressed in school uniforms.

The Straits Times understands that the cause of the fighting was due to a disagreement between two students, about a post by one of them online. The youths suffered minor injuries.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of rioting at the carpark of Block 290 in Bishan Street 24 at 5.07pm.

Five male teenagers were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and National University Hospital. Three others were arrested in relation to the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.