SINGAPORE- A three-year-old boy was found dead at the foot of an Ang Mo Kio Housing Board block on Tuesday morning (Feb 18).

Police said that they were alerted to the incident at 6.38am at Block 332 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

The boy was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Police are investigating the case as one of unnatural death.