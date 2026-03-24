3 workers taken to hospital after garbage truck skids and hits tree in Hougang

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SINGAPORE – A garbage truck driver and two others were taken to the hospital on the morning of March 24 after the truck skidded and collided with a tree in Hougang.

The accident, which involved a truck from waste management company Cora Environment , happened near the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Hougang Street 12 .

Traffic along Hougang Avenue 3 had to be diverted after the road was closed off for almost four hours.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police said they were alerted at about 5.50am .

The 33-year-old driver was found trapped in his seat in the cabin of the truck.

Firefighters from the Paya Lebar Fire Station and Changi Fire Station, and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), had to rescue him, SCDF said.

During the operation, DART rescuers manoeuvred inside the cabin to free the driver’s lower body while hydraulic rescue equipment was used to pull back the dashboard and steering wheel, which had been forced inwards due to the impact of the collision.

The driver was unconscious when he was taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Two passengers – aged 33 and 37 – were also taken to CGH for minor injuries.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesperson for Cora Environment said: “We are providing support to (our staff) and their families.”

The spokesperson added that the company was assisting the police with investigations.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) first alerted at 7.43am that all three lanes in Lorong Ah Soo, towards Hougang Avenue 1, after Hougang Street 11 were closed due to an accident.

About 10 minutes later, it said that Hougang Avenue 3 was closed.

The road reopened at around 1 1.30am .

Just after 9am , SBS Transit had said there were temporary diversions for several bus services: 2 5, 45, 51, 55, 87 and 151.

The three bus stops in Hougang Avenue 3 that were skipped were Opposite Block 169, SBS Transit Hougang Depot and Before Singapore Girls’ Home.

Police investigations are ongoing.