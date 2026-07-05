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Three workers taken to hospital after garbage truck skids and flips over in Yishun

A garbage truck driver and his two passengers were taken to hospital after the accident.

SINGAPORE – A garbage truck driver and his two passengers were taken to hospital after the vehicle skidded in Yishun on July 5.

The accident, which the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to at about 11.20am, occurred at the junction of Sembawang Road and Yishun Avenue 7.

The truck is believed to have skidded at the junction, said the police.

The 47-year-old driver and his two male passengers, aged 47 and 60, were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, and the driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, said the police.

Footage of the incident uploaded on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on July 5 shows a garbage truck flipped onto its side by the road. A lamp post next to the truck appears to be bent.

In a separate photo, SCDF paramedics are seen attending to three men wearing identical blue tops and sitting on a nearby pavement.

The Straits Times has contacted the Land Transport Authority and National Environment Agency for more information.