Three to be charged with money mule offences

The trio allegedly sold or rented their bank accounts to criminal syndicates for up to $2,500 per account. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Elaine Lee
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Three people will be charged on Wednesday over their alleged involvement in money mule operations relating to scams, money laundering and facilitating unauthorised access to computer material.

The police said on Tuesday that the trio – two men and a woman aged between 20 and 30 – allegedly sold or rented their bank accounts to criminal syndicates for up to $2,500 per account.

Two of them were believed to have opened bank accounts and handed over their ATM cards and online banking PINs to criminal syndicates.

The third person allegedly sold his Singpass credentials for $700 to syndicates to create bank accounts.

The police said they take a serious view against any person who may be involved in scams and frauds, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The offence of cheating carries a prison term of up to three years and a fine.

The offence of money laundering carries a prison term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

The offence of facilitating unauthorised access to computer material carries a prison term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

More On This Topic
Over 400 assisting police for alleged involvement in scams that cost victims more than $10.9m
S’pore plans to amend laws to deal with money mules, who now often get off the hook

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top