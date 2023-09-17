Three teens arrested for alleged motorcycle theft in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE – Three 17-year-olds have been arrested by the police for their suspected involvement in a case of motorcycle theft.

One teenager will be charged in court on Monday with theft of a motor vehicle. The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine. 

Police investigations into the two other teenagers are ongoing.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said they were alerted on Friday that a motorcycle had been stolen from a carpark in Pasir Ris Street 12.

Through investigations and the aid of police cameras and closed-circuit television cameras, officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the three teenagers and arrested them on the same day.

The stolen motorcycle and a helmet have been recovered.

The police also advised motorcycle owners to take these precautions:

  • Park their motorcycles in well-lit areas.
  • Install an anti-theft alarm for their vehicles.
  • Use a motorcycle canvas to cover the bike and secure both ends.
  • Use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or install a suspension guard.
  • Remove the ignition key and lock the motorcycle whenever it is left unattended.
  • Do not leave spare keys inside the motorcycle storage box.
