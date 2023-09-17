Three teens arrested for alleged motorcycle theft in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE – Three 17-year-olds have been arrested by the police for their suspected involvement in a case of motorcycle theft.

One teenager will be charged in court on Monday with theft of a motor vehicle. The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

Police investigations into the two other teenagers are ongoing.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said they were alerted on Friday that a motorcycle had been stolen from a carpark in Pasir Ris Street 12.

Through investigations and the aid of police cameras and closed-circuit television cameras, officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the three teenagers and arrested them on the same day.

The stolen motorcycle and a helmet have been recovered.

The police also advised motorcycle owners to take these precautions: