Three teens arrested for alleged motorcycle theft in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE – Three 17-year-olds have been arrested by the police for their suspected involvement in a case of motorcycle theft.
One teenager will be charged in court on Monday with theft of a motor vehicle. The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.
Police investigations into the two other teenagers are ongoing.
In a statement on Sunday, the police said they were alerted on Friday that a motorcycle had been stolen from a carpark in Pasir Ris Street 12.
Through investigations and the aid of police cameras and closed-circuit television cameras, officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the three teenagers and arrested them on the same day.
The stolen motorcycle and a helmet have been recovered.
The police also advised motorcycle owners to take these precautions:
- Park their motorcycles in well-lit areas.
- Install an anti-theft alarm for their vehicles.
- Use a motorcycle canvas to cover the bike and secure both ends.
- Use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or install a suspension guard.
- Remove the ignition key and lock the motorcycle whenever it is left unattended.
- Do not leave spare keys inside the motorcycle storage box.