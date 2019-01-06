Three taken to hospital after Jaguar swerves into car, van on SLE

SINGAPORE - Three people had to be taken to hospital after an accident between two cars and a van on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Sunday morning (Jan 6).

Police said they were alerted to the accident on the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway at 5.57am.

A 65-year-old driver and his two passengers, a 36-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, police added.

The Straits Times understands that the three were in a Honda car which the other car, a Jaguar, crashed into.

All three suffered minor injuries to the neck and back, and no one in the other two vehicles was hurt.

In a video shared on Facebook, a vehicle, understood to be the Jaguar, can be seen travelling at a high speed down the rightmost lane of the expressway.

It then swerves sharply to the left, ramming first into the Honda in the middle lane shortly before hitting the van on the leftmost lane.

The Honda crashes into the side of the expressway from the impact.

After the accident, the Jaguar zigzags down the road for about five seconds, swerving right and then left across all three lanes of the expressway.

It finally comes to a stop on the road shoulder.

ST understands that it is not confirmed if the Jaguar driver was drink driving.

The police are investigating the incident.