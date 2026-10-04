Three taken to hospital after fire in Bukit Panjang HDB flat; 100 people evacuated
- Three people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Bukit Panjang HDB flat, leading to the evacuation of about 100 residents as a safety precaution.
- The fire started in a bedroom on the ninth floor, likely caused by an electrical source, and was extinguished by SCDF firefighters using a water jet.
- SCDF advised the public to avoid overloading electrical outlets, use Safety Mark appliances, and switch off devices when not in use, amid a rise in residential fires in 2025.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Three people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Bukit Panjang on Oct 4.
In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 479 Segar Road at about 9.35am.
Upon arrival, SCDF officers found the blaze confined to a bedroom in a ninth floor unit. Firefighters extinguished the fire using a water jet.
One person from the affected unit was evacuated before SCDF’s arrival. The person, along with two others from a neighbouring unit, were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital, SCDF said.
As a precaution, the police and SCDF also evacuated about 100 people from the affected block.
Preliminary findings indicate that the fire likely originated from an electrical source in the bedroom.
In its post, SCDF urged the public to avoid overloading electrical outlets with electrical appliances.
It advised people to use only appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark, and to switch off appliances when they are not in use.
In its annual statistics report on Feb 11, SCDF said there was an 8.6% increase in the number of residential fires, from 968 calls in 2024 to 1,051 in 2025.
The top two causes of fires in residential premises were unattended cooking and fires originating from an electrical source.
There were 94 fire injuries and 6 fire fatalities in 2025, SCDF said in its report.