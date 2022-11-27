Three taken to hospitals after fire breaks out at Sengkang condo, 150 evacuated

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at the Rivervale Crest condominium in Sengkang early Sunday morning, with three people rushed to two hospitals.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Sunday that at about 1am today, it was alerted to a fire at the condominium at 9 Rivervale Crescent.

When they arrived, the fire was raging inside a unit on the 14th storey.

SCDF firefighters forced their way into the smoke-logged unit and found three unconscious people inside.

They were carried out of the unit and brought to the ground floor.

SCDF’s emergency medical services personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on two of them and rushed them to Sengkang General Hospital.

The third person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

About 150 people from neighbouring units were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

SCDF said the fire involved contents of a bedroom and it was extinguished with a water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.