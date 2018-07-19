Three taken to hospital after accident involving two cars, two motorcycles on BKE

SINGAPORE - Three people had to be taken to hospital after an accident involving two cars and two motorcycles on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Thursday morning (July 19).

A 30-year-old male motorcyclist and a 27-year-old female pillion rider were both conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, respectively.

The Straits Times understands that the two had minor abrasions on the arms and legs.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident on the BKE towards the Pan-Island Expressway at 8.17am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they responded at about 8.30am, and indicated a third person had also been taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by ambulance.

ST understands that one of the cars had braked abruptly, and a second car behind could not stop in time and crashed into its rear.

While unsuccessfully trying to avoid the first car, the second car swerved into the centre lane, where two motorcycles collided into the vehicle.

Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that one of the cars had been carrying a pregnant passenger, who was unhurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.