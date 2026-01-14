Three taken to hospital after 8-vehicle pile-up on AYE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The accident occurred along the AYE after Tuas Checkpoint, blocking one of three lanes.

SINGAPORE - Three people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on the AYE early on Jan 14.

The accident involved two cars and six motorcycles on the stretch towards the MCE, said the police, who were alerted to the incident at about 7.25am that day.

Three motorcyclists – two 24-year-olds and a 42-year-old – were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

Video footage circulating on Facebook shows a black car and a Malaysia-registered white car stopped on the first lane of the expressway, with multiple motorcycles toppled over a few metres ahead of the cars.

At least six people are seen standing around the vehicles, with debris and what appears to be food scattered across the lanes. Some motorcyclists, with their helmets still on, are seated on the side of the expressway.

The Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post at about 8.10am that an accident occurred along the AYE after Tuas Checkpoint, blocking one of three lanes. It added that travellers planning to enter Singapore via the checkpoint should expect delays.

In an update posted at 10.43am, ICA said that the accident site had been cleared and all lanes could be used.