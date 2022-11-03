Three spice products from Turkey with unpermitted colourings recalled: SFA

SINGAPORE - Three spice products imported from Turkey have been recalled after industrial dyes which are not permitted for use in food and could potentially cause cancer were found in them.

The three products from the Arifoglu brand are: Arifoglu Sumak (Ground Sumac) - 250g, Arifoglu Tatli Biber (Sweet Pepper Ground) - 70g and Arifoglu Tavuk Baharati (Authentic Chicken Spice Mix) - 180g.

As a precautionary measure, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed the importer, Pronto Food Services, to recall the implicated products. The recall is ongoing.

In Singapore, all food additives, including colouring, must be approved by SFA before they can be included in food sold in Singapore.

Consumers who have purchased the spices and are concerned should stop using them, said SFA in a statement on Thursday.

They can also contact the shops they bought the spices from, for enquiries.