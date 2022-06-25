Three Singaporeans helping to drive change in Rwanda

They have set up businesses or projects to help better the lives of people in the African nation

Assistant News Editor In Kigali
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Singapore connection was in play when leaders from 54 countries at a high-level Commonwealth summit in Kigali, Rwanda, tucked into their chicken dishes.

The meat was from chickens reared at a farm started by Singaporean Lam Shumei, 37.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 25, 2022, with the headline Three Singaporeans helping to drive change in Rwanda. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top