Three Singaporeans arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs worth about $470,000

SINGAPORE - Three Singaporeans were arrested on Jan 29 for allegedly trafficking drugs with an estimated worth of about $470,000.

The drugs seized include 2,602g of cannabis and 842g of Ice, which can feed the addiction of about 850 abusers for a week, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), said in a statement on Jan 31.

The suspected drug traffickers – two men and one woman – were arrested in two separate operations.

In the late afternoon of Jan 29, CNB officers searched a car in Havelock Road and found 955g of cannabis, 166g of Ecstasy, 138g of Ice, 24g of ketamine, 160 Erimin-5 tablets, 107 LSD stamps and five bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).

The estimated value of these seized drugs is around $118,000 and the driver, a 35-year-old man, was arrested.

In another operation on the same day, officers raided a residential unit in the area of Bedok Reservoir Road and arrested a 35-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.

About 1,647g of cannabis, 704g of Ice, 346 tablets and 332g of Ecstasy, 22g of ketamine and 11g of cocaine were seized from the unit, and they were estimated to be worth about $352,000.

It is an offence for a person – on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore – to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug, CNB said.

It is also an offence to carry out or to offer to perform any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

A person found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of Ice or 500g of cannabis faces the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.