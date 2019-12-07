Three right lanes of Robinson Road closed to traffic on Dec 8 for filming activity

SINGAPORE - Three right lanes of Robinson Road will be closed to traffic on Sunday (Dec 8), from 6.30am to 6.30pm .

The police issued a Facebook advisory on Friday alerting the public to the closures.

The closure will be to facilitate filming activities by Singapore-based video production company Rolla.

A spokesman for Rolla told ST that the production team would be shooting an online video for public information purposes that required scenes to be shot on the road.

During the closure, access will only be granted to police and emergency vehicles, the police advisory said.

Auxiliary police officers will be deployed along the affected road to assist and direct motorists.

The police said that parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and vehicles found parking and causing obstruction will be towed.