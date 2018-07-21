Three residents suffer smoke inhalation in fire at Lorong Ah Soo flat

SINGAPORE - A fire engulfed a second-storey flat in Lorong Ah Soo on Saturday (July 21) afternoon, leaving its three residents suffering from smoke inhalation.

The window grilles of the flat were dislodged, and soot covered part of the white facade of the block.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at Block 142 Lorong Ah Soo at 1.27pm, said a spokesman.

Lorong Ah Soo is located in Hougang.

The fire involved the contents of a kitchen and was extinguished by the SCDF with a water jet.

The three residents in the flat suffered smoke inhalation. They were assessed by paramedics at the scene but all refused to be taken to hospital.

The SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.