Three residents and one firefighter taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Punggol flat

SINGAPORE - Four people - three residents and a firefighter - were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Punggol.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at Block 326A Sumang Walk at about 2.10am on Saturday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, the occupants of the affected unit on the 10th floor had already evacuated.

Three residents from neighbouring units had experienced shortness of breath and were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

A firefighter, who felt fatigued during the operation, was also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, said the SCDF.

“The firefighter was not part of the crew that entered the unit to conduct the firefighting operation. He is currently under observation in the hospital,” SCDF added.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters from Punggol Fire Station with a water jet.

Preliminary investigation showed that the fire was likely caused by the battery pack of a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) which was charging in the living room.

According to SCDF’s mid-year report, there were 27 fires involving personal mobility devices (PMD) and PABs in the first half of 2023, an increase from 22 such cases in the first half of 2022.

“To prevent PMD and PAB fires, the SCDF would like to remind the public not to charge the batteries for an extended period of time or leave them charging overnight.

“In addition, do not purchase or use non-original batteries,” said the SCDF.