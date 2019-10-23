Three radicalised maids charged in court with financing terrorism

SINGAPORE - Three Indonesian maids were charged in court on Wednesday (Oct 23) with financing terrorism, after being detained under the Internal Security Act last month.

They are Anindia Afiyantari, 33, Retno Hernayani, 36, and Turmini, 31.

All three were investigated by the Internal Security Department and issued with detention orders for supporting two terrorist groups - the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and its Indonesia-based affiliate, Jemaah Anshorut Daulah.

Parallel investigations by the Singapore Police Force's Commercial Affairs Department found that between September last year and July this year, all three had collected or provided money to individuals in Indonesia on several occasions.

"They had reasonable grounds to believe that these funds would be used to facilitate terrorist acts overseas," said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement on Wednesday.

Retno had collected a total of $100 on two occasions between March and April this year, and provided a total of $140 on another two occasions during the same period.

Anindia provided a total of $130 on five occasions between February and July this year.

Turmini provided a total of 13 million Indonesian rupiah (S$1,260) on five occasions between September last year and this May.

Collecting and providing money in support of terrorist purposes is an offence under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act.

Related Story Three radicalised Indonesian maids detained under Internal Security Act

Related Story Radicalised maid reported by employer: How to spot signs of radicalisation

If convicted, all three will have their detention orders cancelled. They will then serve jail terms imposed by the court.

"Terrorism and its financing represent a grave threat to domestic and international security, and global action is required to deprive terrorist groups of funding and materials," said MHA in its statement.

"Singapore is part of this global effort and is strongly committed to combating terrorism financing, regardless of whether the monies are used to facilitate terrorist acts locally or abroad."

The ministry reminded members of the public not to remit any amount of money to terrorist organisations, or facilitate and carry out any terrorist act, or provide any services, supplies or materials for such purposes.

Anyone found guilty of providing property and services for terrorist purposes could be for jailed up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.