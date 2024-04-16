3 people with protest banner at Gardens by the Bay under probe

SINGAPORE - A group of three people who held up a banner at Gardens by the Bay calling for an end to Singapore’s arms trade with Israel are under investigation, said the police.

In a video clip of the demonstration circulated on several Instagram accounts, the three protesters can be seen standing on the OCBC Skyway and unfurling a banner that said: “End SG – Israel arms trade”. Singaporean adults need to pay $10 to enter the OCBC Skyway, while a ticket for foreigners costs $14.

The incident took place on the evening of April 15, according to a statement issued by the protesters. The identities and nationalities of the three protesters remain unclear.

In response to queries, the police said reports had been lodged, while a spokesman for Gardens by the Bay said it is aware of the incident and a police report has been filed. However, the spokesman said he could not comment further as police investigations are ongoing.

In a statement issued on April 15, the protesters said their actions were “in solidarity with... a global economic blockade across 50 cities to disrupt the global economy’s indifference to the human rights abuses happening right before our eyes”.

Although Singapore was part of efforts at the United Nations to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, it would all mean nothing if Singapore “continues to enable the violence”, the statement added.

It also touched on how Singapore’s purchases of weapons from Israel have funded its Gaza war efforts, and how weapons jointly developed by the two countries are now being used in the war.

The statement also referred to Singapore’s upcoming leadership transition.

On April 15, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong unveiled the timeline for Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to succeed him as Singapore’s next prime minister on May 15.

The statement referred to a video message on social media that DPM Wong posted after the announcement.

It said: “In a video statement, he has promised Singaporeans that ‘your dreams will inspire my actions, your concerns will guide my decisions’.

“We act today to send an unequivocal message about the dreams and concerns of Singaporeans – we do not want our nation to contribute financially to the infliction of suffering of innocent men, women, and children.”

The statement added that Singaporeans have made several efforts to raise concerns about the crisis in Gaza by writing letters to ministers, online petitions and social media campaigns, among others, but all avenues of appeal have been exhausted.

It said: “We have no choice but to escalate our efforts to draw attention to our urgent demands. You cannot ignore us now.

“We act today because we believe that, to exist in this world, we must care bravely, safeguard rights fiercely and act tirelessly to end all oppression. We are not free until we are all free. We are not free until Palestine is free.”