Three outlets, a worker fined for breaches since phase 2 reopening

Since the start of Singapore's phase two reopening on June 19, three businesses and an individual have been fined following inspections of workplaces and malls here, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said in a statement yesterday.

Two food and beverage (F&B) outlets and one retail outlet were fined $1,000 each after multiple warnings for failing to enforce safe management measures, said the agency.

The F&B outlets - Shi Li Fang Hot Pot at Junction 10 and New Udon Thai Food at Golden Mile Complex - were fined for poor crowd control, and for failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between customers in queues and between groups of diners, said ESG.

Retail outlet Skechers at Causeway Point was fined for failing to "manage queues properly" which resulted in a congregation at its entrance as shoppers flocked to the store because of in-store promotions, the agency added.

An employee of Prata Wala at Tampines Mall was fined $300 for not wearing a mask when preparing food, taking orders and managing as a cashier.

ESG urged businesses to continue complying with safe distancing measures that were announced on June 16.

"While most businesses have implemented the necessary measures, a number of them still fail to adhere to the requirements," it said.

These include failure to ensure adequate safe distancing between customers and the improper wearing of masks, it added.

The agency urged F&B and retail establishments to comply with safe distancing measures such as ensuring proper queue markings and crowd control during anticipated peak periods, and making sure that their employees put on face masks properly at all times except when eating or drinking.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, first-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for six months, or both. Subsequent offenders may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for a year, or both.