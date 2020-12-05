Three new virus cases in S'pore, all imported

There were three new coronavirus cases reported yesterday, all of which were imported, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said last night.

This takes Singapore's total to 58,242.

The cases comprise one Singaporean, one permanent resident (PR) and one short-term visit pass holder. All three had arrived here from India.

The short-term visit pass holder is a nine-year-old boy who is in Singapore to seek medical treatment for an existing condition which is unrelated to Covid-19, said the ministry.

MOH said that he was conveyed to the hospital by ambulance on arrival in Singapore and isolated.

The Singaporean is a 57-year-old man who suffered onset of symptoms on Wednesday, while the PR is a 58-year-old man who was asymptomatic.

They were both placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore and tested during their SHN.

There were no locally transmitted cases yesterday, said MOH.

The number of new cases in the community has remained low, said the ministry, with a total of four cases in the past week which are currently unlinked.

Update on cases

New cases: 3 Imported: 3

(1 Singaporean, 1 permanent resident,1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 4 (4 unlinked cases) Active cases: 61 In hospitals: 28 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 33 Deaths: 29

Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,137 Discharged yesterday: 7 TOTAL CASES: 58,242



With seven cases discharged yesterday, 58,137 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 28 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 33 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.