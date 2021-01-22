Three new Covid-19 cases linked to cluster at Kallang firm

Three of the four community cases reported yesterday were linked to a cluster at BS Industrial & Construction Supply, the Ministry of Health said last night.

There are now seven cases in the cluster. The first case recorded was a salesman who tested positive on Monday. The firm is located in Kallang Place.

The total number of community cases continues to rise, with 21 cases in the past seven days, compared with three in the previous seven days.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to six cases in the past seven days, from one in the previous seven days.

Two of the new cases in the cluster live in the same households as infected employees from BS Industrial & Construction Supply.

One, a 43-year-old Singaporean woman, is the spouse of the 39-year-old permanent resident who was the first case.

She works as an online trader and does not physically interact with her clients. She tested positive on Wednesday.

The second is a 46-year-old Malaysian work pass holder who works in sales at Toppan Merrill in Church Street. She also does not interact directly with clients. She lives with a 28-year-old finance employee at BS Industrial & Construction Supply who tested positive on Wednesday.

The third new case in the cluster is a 35-year-old permanent resident who also works in sales at BS Industrial Cons-truction & Supply. He developed a sore throat on Monday but did not seek medical treatment. He tested positive for the infection on Wednesday while under quarantine.

The final community case is unlinked. He is a 42-year-old Singaporean who works as a diver at Ocean Works Asia.

He is asymptomatic and his infection was detected when he took a test as part of the requirement for shore-based personnel.

Update on cases

New cases: 38 Imported: 34 (1 permanent resident, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 2 work pass holders, 26 work permit holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder, 2 special pass holders) In community: 4 (2 Singaporeans, 1 PR, 1 work pass holder) In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 21 (6 unlinked cases) Active cases: 247 In hospitals: 43 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 204 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,944 Discharged yesterday: 33 TOTAL CASES: 59,235

There were also 34 imported cases, making a total of 38 new cases reported yesterday. This takes Singapore's total to 59,235.

Of the 34 imported cases, 33 had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The 34th case, a permanent resident who was in Singapore for work, tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival on Sunday, and was on a controlled itinerary during his stay here. He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

With 33 cases discharged yesterday, 58,944 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

In all, 43 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 204 are recuperating in community facilities.