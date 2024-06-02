Three more men in $3 billion money laundering case deported to Cambodia, Japan

SINGAPORE – Three more men convicted in Singapore’s largest money laundering case have been deported, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on June 2.

Cambodian national Su Baolin, 42, and Cypriot national Su Haijin, 41, were deported to Cambodia on May 25 and 28, respectively.

Turkish national Vang Shuiming, 43, was deported to Japan on June 1.

According to court documents, Vang holds passports from China, Vanuatu and Turkey.

ICA had said in April that the “location of deportation (of the convicts) is dependent on the admissibility of the foreigner based on his or her valid passport”.

All three men, who are originally from Fujian, China, are barred from re-entering Singapore.

This means five of the eight convicted money launderers in this case have been deported.

Su Haijin jumped from the second-floor balcony of a good class bungalow during a police raid and admitted to one charge of resisting arrest and two money laundering charges.

Su Baolin pleaded guilty to three charges – two for money laundering and one for abetting false representations made to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

Su Baolin and Su Haijin were each sentenced to 14 months’ jail in April.

Vang was sentenced to 13 months and six weeks’ jail in May after admitting to two counts of money laundering and one count of submitting a forged document to a bank.