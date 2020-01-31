Three more confirmed Wuhan virus cases in Singapore

Three more people have tested positive for the Wuhan virus in Singapore, bringing the total number of cases detected in the country to 13.

All are Chinese nationals from Wuhan, and there is no evidence of community spread here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

As for the 10 previously announced cases, none is critically ill. All of them remain in stable condition, and most are improving, MOH said in an update.

The latest patients are in stable condition as well and are staying in isolation rooms at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

They are:

• A 31 year-old woman who arrived in Singapore on Jan 22. She was a travelling companion to someone who had been confirmed as having the virus earlier, and had been quarantined from Sunday.

• A 37-year-old woman who arrived in Singapore with her family on Jan 22. She developed symptoms on Sunday and took a taxi to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Wednesday. Before being hospitalised, she stayed at Village Hotel Sentosa, and Hotel 81 Princess and Home Suite View Hotel, both in Geylang. She had visited Orchard Road and Geylang, and had travelled by taxi.

• A 73-year-old woman who arrived in Singapore on Jan 21.

As of noon yesterday, 164 of the suspected cases had tested negative for the Wuhan coronavirus, with test results for the remaining 49 cases pending, and MOH had identified 170 close contacts, it said in its update. Of the 139 close contacts who are still in Singapore, 135 have been contacted and are being quarantined or isolated.

Efforts are ongoing to contact the remaining four people.