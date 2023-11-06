Three men arrested for evading cigarette duty and GST worth over $646k

SINGAPORE – Three men were arrested after 5,800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized last week. The duty and goods and services tax (GST) evaded totalled $646,207.

The three Singaporean men, aged 23, 35 and 59, were nabbed in two separate operations last Tuesday, Singapore Customs said in a statement on Monday.

When Customs officers saw a male driver alighting from a van in Kampong Ampat near Macpherson, they raided the vehicle and uncovered 2,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The 23-year-old driver was arrested and the duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

On the same day in Lorong 17 Geylang, a driver and two passengers were seen alighting from a van. Customs officers subsequently found 3,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the vehicle.

A follow-up search at the driver’s residence led to another 400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes being discovered and seized.

Customs officers then arrested the 59-year-old male driver and 35-year-old male passenger. Another passenger, a 35-year-old woman, was asked to assist with ongoing investigations.

They were also found to be in possession of sachets containing substances suspected to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia, said Customs.

It added that the matter was referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for further investigation.

“Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act,” the statement said.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed up to six years, or both.

Those with information on smuggling activities or evasion of duty or GST can e-mail customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg to report these illegal activities.