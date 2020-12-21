Three Malay language teachers honoured for outstanding work

Malay language teacher Siti Rohani Selamat, 35, has tried to incorporate technology and gaming elements into lessons to make learning about Malay language and culture more immersive for students.

When schools moved to home-based learning amid the pandemic, she created quiz games online to help students consolidate what they learnt in an enjoyable way.

The Fuhua Secondary School teacher said: "Students are driven into a digital world, and not using it eliminates the younger generation from potential learning opportunities."

Ms Rohani is one of three winners of this year's Arif Budiman Malay Language Teacher Award (Agab), which honours teachers for their outstanding contributions in the teaching and learning of the Malay language. Minister for Social and Family Development and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli presented the awards to the winners on Saturday.

Agab 2020 is jointly organised by the Malay Language Council Singapore, Malay Language Teachers Association, Berita Harian and the Malay Language Learning and Promotion Committee.

The Role Model award for teachers with 10 years or more of service went to Ms Elna Hussin, 44, who has 17 years of teaching experience and remains committed to self-development by learning new teaching concepts to engage her pupils.

"Students tend to 'shut off' in class as not all of them understand or speak Malay very well," she said.

The Westwood Primary School teacher organised field trips to Kampong Lorong Buangkok to immerse her pupils in Malay culture.

She also conducts oral lessons using Flipgrid, an application that allows pupils to watch videos and verbally record their responses at home, enabling her to give personalised feedback to help them speak Malay more confidently.

Ms Syahirah Sa'adon, 28, who won under the Motivation category for teachers with under 10 years of service, is a Malay language teacher and Values-In-Action coordinator at West View Primary School.

When schools reopened after closures to curb Covid-19's spread, she continued lessons at a slower pace and encouraged pupils to share their concerns, to ensure they did not feel overwhelmed.

She has also organised events to encourage charitable acts and civic-consciousness among pupils. In 2019, she collaborated with Food From The Heart and tasked pupils with donating food and raising awareness for the cause.

She said teachers must be role models to encourage students to embody good qualities and cultivate a deeper appreciation for Malay language and culture.