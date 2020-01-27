Three fires break out over CNY weekend; one linked to PMD

Three fires broke out over the first two days of the Chinese New Year festival, including one linked to a personal mobility device (PMD).

Two occurred last Saturday morning and another early yesterday. There were no major injuries reported at any of the blazes.

The first incident was at a two-storey supermarket in Block 539A Bedok North Street 3 at about 11.30am last Saturday.

The non-residential unit was heavily smoke-logged by the time 10 emergency vehicles and 30 firefighters arrived.

Officers in breathing apparatus and armed with water jets battled poor visibility when they entered the unit to locate the fire and anyone who might have been trapped.

"Firefighters had to proceed cautiously on the second floor as a large area had been extensively damaged," said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The fire, which destroyed the contents on the second floor of the supermarket, was extinguished with a water jet.

Another fire that occurred at almost the same time last Saturday morning broke out in a flat in Block 672 Hougang Avenue 8.

By the time firefighters arrived, 25 people had evacuated. The fire in the living room was put out with a water jet.

The SCDF is investigating the cause of both fires.

The third blaze broke out at a condominium unit in 5 Buangkok Green, Hougang, around 5.50am yesterday. About 180 residents had moved outside by the time firefighters arrived.

Two people were assessed by a paramedic for superficial burns and breathing difficulties but both refused to be taken to hospital.

The SCDF said preliminary investigations found that the fire started in a bedroom where an e-bicycle battery was being charged. Officers put out the fire using a water jet.