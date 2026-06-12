Three dead after supply boat sinks following collision off Pasir Panjang Terminal

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The MPA, PCG and SCDF Marine Division were activated and started search and rescue operations.

SINGAPORE – Three people are dead after a supply boat sank off Pasir Panjang Terminal on June 12.

The boat sank at about 9.30am after colliding with a landing craft, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in a statement.

The MPA, Police Coast Guard and SCDF Marine Division were activated and started search and rescue operations.

The police said the three people – believed to be crew members of the sunken boat and aged between 38 and 53 – were retrieved from the waters off Pasir Panjang Wharf. All three were declared dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Search and rescue efforts, including diving operations, will continue to make sure all crew members from the supply boat are accounted for.

The landing craft is stable and no injuries were reported by the crew, MPA said.

Port operations have not been affected. Navigational broadcasts have been issued advising vessels to keep clear of the incident area.

On June 5, a Tanzania-registered container vessel sank off the Indonesian island of Batam after taking on water. The MPA at the time said all nine crew members were safely rescued by the Indonesian authorities.

In March, a man went missing after a pleasure craft sank off Singapore’s Southern Islands.

A body, believed to be that of the missing man, was found in Indonesian waters about a week later and a 49-year-old man was arrested for rash navigation of a vessel.