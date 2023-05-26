Three Central Mall eateries suspended for two weeks: SFA

SINGAPORE – Three eateries at the Central Mall in Clarke Quay have been suspended for two weeks over food hygiene issues.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on its website that the licence of Central Mall Coffeehouse and Oyster, the Food shop is suspended from Thursday till June 7.

In the notice, the two eateries are listed as occupying five units – #01-01, #01-03, #01-04, #01-06, #01-07 – in the mall.

Checks on SFA’s website show that three eateries – Central Perk Cafe, Oyster and Sushi – are run by licensee Skydance at these addresses. SFA confirmed that Sushi would also be suspended as well.

In the notice, SFA said that the licensee had accumulated 12 demerit points within the last 12 months, from two instances where Skydance had failed to keep “the licensed premises free of infestation”.

SFA did not elaborate on when or which of the three outlets had committed the offences, which carries six demerit points each.

On top of the suspension, the licensee was fined a total of $800.

Besides the fine and suspension, all food handlers in the three eateries will also be required to re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1, before they are allowed to resume work.

Any food hygiene officers working at the affected eateries will be required to re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

“SFA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers,” it said.

“SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.”

Members of the public who observe poor food safety practices in food establishments should not patronise these outlets and can provide feedback via the SFA’s online feedback form (https://www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or call the SFA Contact Centre at 68052871.