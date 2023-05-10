Three Arrows co-founder Zhu Su gets restraining order against BitMEX co-founder over harassment

SINGAPORE - Co-founder of failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Zhu Su has been granted a protection order from the state courts against the co-founder of crypto exchange BitMEX Arthur Hayes.

Checks by The Straits Times found that the order, dated May 5, prohibited Mr Hayes from using any threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or making any threatening, abusive or insulting communication, that would cause Mr Zhu harassment, alarm or distress.

The BitMEX co-founder was also barred from publishing any identity information of Mr Zhu.

The order was first reported about by cryptocurrency news outlet CoinDesk earlier on Wednesday.

Mr Hayes had been tweeting at and about Mr Zhu and his co-founder Kyle Davies primarily with the request to return the US$6 million (S$7.95 million) that he claims to be owed after the defunct hedge fund tanked in 2022.

In one tweet on April 13, Mr Hayes responded to a post by Mr Zhu and Mr Davies’ new crypto marketplace OPNX asking for the 3AC’s founders for their whereabouts.

Through tweets, he had also blasted attempts by the two to raise funds for their new platform, CoinDesk reported.

A copy of the order was served to Mr Hayes via Twitter.

Under the Protection from Harassment Act, failure to comply with the order could result in a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

Both Mr Hayes and Mr Zhu have previously drawn flak for their crypto ventures.

In 2022, Mr Hayes was fined US$10 million and sentenced to six months of detention as well as two years of probation for failing to prevent money launderers at BitMEX.