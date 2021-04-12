Three arrested for robbing teen of e-vaporiser equipment in Newton

SINGAPORE - Three men have been arrested on suspicion of robbing a youth of boxes of e-vaporiser equipment and a mobile phone.

The police received a report around 9.55pm on Thursday (April 8) that the 19-year-old had been assaulted and robbed in Chancery Lane in the Newton area.

The teenager had 50 boxes of assorted e-vaporiser pods and 10 e-vaporiser components. His mobile phone was also allegedly taken from him by the attackers.

The three men, all aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of robbery with hurt after officers made inquiries and viewed closed-circuit television images, the police said on Monday (April 12). Investigations are ongoing.

Robbery with hurt carries a minimum jail term of five years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The three men and the 19-year-old will also be investigated on suspicion of offences under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, which makes it illegal to sell e-vaporisers and their components.

First-time offenders face a fine of up to $10,000, up to six months in jail, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

It is also an offence to possess, buy or use such items.