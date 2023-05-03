Threat of terrorism still exists, Singapore cannot let its guard down: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - The threat of terrorism and extremism still exists and continues to morph into new forms, hence Singapore cannot afford to let its guard down.

Terror groups like the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Al-Qaeda and Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) remain active, and still influence and inspire followers worldwide to mount attacks, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday at the Khadijah Mosque in Aljunied, during the launch of the Religious Rehabilitation Group’s (RRG) Majulah Gallery.

The Majulah Gallery has exhibits to raise awareness on the efforts of the RRG in combating terrorism and extremism, and propagates the message of Islam as a religion of peace.

Mr Lee said that Singapore is seen as a prize target by terrorist groups and continues to be mentioned in their propaganda.

Locally, there have been a growing number of self-radicalised individuals in recent years.

Since the rise of ISIS in 2015, Singapore has dealt with 49 self-radicalised individuals under the Internal Security Act (ISA), he said.

This is four times more than the number of cases from 2007 to 2014.

Of these 49 individuals, 37 are Singaporeans. They include women and, worryingly, many young people, he said.

Eleven are aged 20 or younger, and five of them wanted to mount attacks in Singapore.

He said the Government is making every effort to neutralise the threat, and outreach to counter extremist ideologies is being increased. “But every one of us has a role to play. Our strongest defence against terrorism is our collective vigilance.”

He said staying constantly alert against extremist ideologies is Singapore’s first line of defence, and urged Singaporeans to promptly report anyone who shows signs of radicalisation to the authorities.

“We must also strengthen the racial and religious harmony that we have worked so hard to preserve.”

Mr Lee added that terrorism and violent extremism exploit racial and religious fault lines to promote fear and hatred.

”Our diversity makes our social cohesion particularly susceptible to this threat. We must do our utmost to stay united and cohesive across the various racial and religious groups in our society.”

He lauded RRG’s contributions in the fight against terrorism and extremism.