Thousands visit STJobs Career & Learning Fair on opening day

SINGAPORE - Singapore's largest bi-annual job fair, the STJobs Career & Learning Fair, drew thousands of visitors when it opened its doors on Saturday morning (March 16).

Job seekers of all ages, from fresh graduates to those in their 60s, streamed into the event's venue at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre to meet with various employers and experienced training providers present.

In its eighth year, the event boasts more than 60 exhibitors.

Some special highlights of the fair included the release of the Career Guide 2019 and the Centre for Career Excellence's Resume Corner.

There was also an open talk area, where topics such as workplace competencies, building of meaningful and professional relationships, key leadership skills and adapting to changes in the workplace for career success were discussed.

A 43-year-old homemaker who gave her name as Grace said: "Coming here today was a very valuable experience as it gave me the opportunity to explore what the available career options are in the market, especially for people who have not been working for some time."

Another visitor, 62-year-old Mr Chua, said: "The open talk session was beneficial and enlightening for me, as it allowed me to understand how to better position myself in an interview, and what practices to adopt when looking for a job."

The fair will also be held on Sunday at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Hall 405 & 406, from 10am to 6pm.

Admission is free, but restricted to Singaporeans and Permanent Residents from 10am to 2pm. Afterwards, any members of the public can visit the fair.