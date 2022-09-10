Thousands join 4km charity fun walk to promote inclusiveness, raise funds

More than 3,300 participants of all ages and abilities walked 4km along the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade on Saturday evening in a charity fun walk to promote inclusiveness.

Attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat and hosted by Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Home Affairs Sun Xueling, the inaugural walk is part of the Community Chest Heartstrings Walk 2022, which aims to unite Singapore to support communities in need.

Heartstrings Walk 2022 has raised about $2 million, which will be disbursed to more than 100 social service agencies and more than 200 critical programmes through Community Chest to help those in need, including children with special needs and people with disabilities.

In its 11th edition, Heartstrings Walk 2022 also rallies families and friends to bond and support meaningful causes together in the Year of Celebrating SG Families.

Heartstrings Walk 2022 - co-organised with Marina Bay Sands - also comprises the Race to the Sky vertical marathon and a virtual walk which ends on Oct 2.

