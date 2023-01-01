Thousands gather at Marina Bay to welcome 2023

SINGAPORE - As fireworks exploded at midnight over the Esplanade Bridge in the Marina Bay area, welcoming 2023, Mr Leon Lai rose to his feet with his five-month-old daughter in his arms.

Starting a new family was the highlight of 2022 for Mr Lai, 30, and he hopes the new year will be a more peaceful one, with the Covid-19 virus in retreat.

The business owner, who was with his family and cousins, said: “I’m hoping 2023 will be even better, and hopefully Covid-19 won’t be something we need to worry about anymore.”

He was among thousands of revellers crammed along Esplanade Bridge to the Merlion Park, in the Marina Bay area, on Saturday night.

They were there to watch performances at the Float, just before the fireworks display lit up the night sky.

The bridge was closed off to vehicles to allow members of the public to walk about freely.

Mr Howard Tan, 39, took his wife and children - aged seven, eight and 12 - to the Marina Bay area to watch the drone and fireworks displays near the Float.

Mr Tan, who works in the tech industry and mostly worked from home in 2022, said: “I spent a lot of time with my family this year, so it’s something I really appreciate.

“We would usually stay home and watch the New Year festivities on TV. But this year feels special for us to be able to come here, especially after Covid-19.”

Merlion Park had reached its full capacity earlier Saturday evening, prompting the police to close the area temporarily due to concerns over crowd safety.

Later that evening, access to Jubilee Bridge, Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza and Fullerton Waterfront, which includes Merlion Park, was closed and police advised the public to avoid the areas.

The police, who had expected 500,000 revellers to turn up at the Marina Bay area, had deployed drones to keep tabs on crowd size and movement. The drones had speakers to broadcast sirens and public safety messages, including instructions on what to do in an emergency.