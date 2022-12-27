Thousands expected at Marina Bay on New Year’s Eve, 700 police officers to be deployed

SINGAPORE - Thousands of revellers are expected to turn up at the Marina Bay area on Dec 31 to celebrate New Year’s Eve festivities.

The police are expecting large crowds to turn up for the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023 from about 6pm.

They will deploy more than 700 officers to ensure the safety and security of the public and manage the crowds at various locations within the vicinity.

The officers will include those from the Special Operations Command, Protective Security Command, Public Transport Security Command, Police Coast Guard, Traffic Police, Emergency Response Teams, Aerial Response Team and land divisions.

Countdowns at Marina Bay have been muted for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with fireworks cancelled to minimise crowds in the area in efforts to prevent the disease from spreading.

But the fireworks are returning this year, with a seven-minute display expected at the stroke of midnight to welcome the new year.

Restaurants offering views of the display are reporting brisk business, with many venues almost fully booked.

The authorities are expecting crowd numbers this year to return to pre-pandemic levels, which saw some 300,000 people thronging Marina Bay for the countdown.

Superintendent Ho Li Fang, head of operations at Central Police Division, said the police are expecting large crowds and will be conducting enhanced patrols.

“A huge turnout is expected at the Marina Bay area, and the police have carefully calibrated the crowd management plans for the event,” she added.

“To prevent overcrowding, the police will be regulating crowd flow, effecting closures when crowd size has reached the safe capacity for the area. Diversions and congestions will be expected at the pedestrian and vehicles thoroughfares.”

Barricades, concrete blocks and enhanced police presence are among the security measures expected during the event.

Overcrowding has become a key concern during the festive period following the Itaewon Halloween crowd crush in October.

An estimated 100,000 revellers had squeezed into the popular nightlife area in South Korea that evening, causing a crush that left more than 150 dead.