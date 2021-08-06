Those who opt for Sinovac and jabs under WHO emergency use listing to be considered fully vaccinated

SINGAPORE - Those who have taken the Sinovac, Sinopharm, Johnson & Johnson, Covishield and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines will be eligible for vaccination differentiated safe management measures from next Tuesday (Aug 10).

Anyone will be considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after they have received the full regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna, or any other vaccine on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) emergency use listing, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced on Friday in a virtual multi-ministry conference.

Other than the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, there are currently five additional vaccines approved under the WHO's emergency use listing - AstraZeneca, J&J, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covishield.

"With higher vaccination coverage under our national vaccination programme, we will take a more inclusive approach in recognising vaccines beyond the two mRNA vaccines... (The Ministry of Health) will recognise all Covid-19 vaccines in the WHO's (emergency use listing)," Mr Ong said.

To qualify for emergency use listing status, vaccine manufacturers must submit their clinical trial data transparently for independent assessment. The WHO has a minimum criterion of 50 per cent efficacy before a vaccine is considered for emergency use listing approval.

