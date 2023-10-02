Tired of or overwhelmed by social media? You’re more likely to share misinformation, says study

SINGAPORE - Those who say they are tired or overwhelmed by social media are likelier to believe in misinformation and share it online – and “narcisstic” individuals are more likely to do so.

These findings were published by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in the journal Scientific Reports in September.

The study surveyed more than 8,000 people from eight countries - Singapore, the United States, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

“Social media fatigue creates an information overload that hampers the cognitive judgment of social media users,” said Assistant Professor Saifuddin Ahmed from NTU Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information.

He led the study in collaboration with University of California, Davis, PhD student Muhammad Ehab Rasul.

In such circumstances, individuals become overwhelmed and struggle to critically evaluate the misinformation they encounter, be it Covid-19 or other topics, added Prof Saifuddin. Covid-19 fake news had been used as an example of misinformation in this study.

Algorithms on social media platforms which prioritise controversial, sensational, and emotionally charged content are another explanation for social media fatigue, noted Prof Saifuddin.

“(Hence) being exposed repeatedly to such content may cause individuals to perceive it as accurate,” he said.

Survey methodology

The surveys were administered in June 2022, when 8,070 responses were collected; 1,008 were from Singapore.

Survey participants were first assessed on their social media fatigue by rating the extent to which they agree to five statements on their social media use, such as whether they feel mentally exhausted or too tired to perform other tasks due to social media use.

Participants were then asked to rate the accuracy of a series of false claims about Covid-19, presented in a mock social media post style, and their likelihood of sharing these claims.

One such post read: “Coconut is effective in reducing Covid-19 symptoms” while another read: “Covid-19 vaccinations are dangerous and ineffective against Omicron variants.”

Cognitive skills determine an individual’s ability to analyse information critically, hence participants were then assessed for cognitive ability through a 10-item vocabulary test that is strongly associated with general measures of intelligence. It is used frequently in scientific research as a proxy to examine intelligence, NTU said.