Those not fully vaccinated still can't dine out from April 26

From next Tuesday, vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) that place restrictions on individuals who are not fully vaccinated will be removed from most settings. Adeline Tan outlines what will change.

Q Where will VDS apply?

A VDS will still apply to three higher-risk settings.

These are events with more than 500 participants at any one time; nightlife establishments where dancing among patrons is one of the intended activities; and food and beverage (F&B) establishments, such as restaurants, coffee shops and hawker centres.

These settings are assessed to pose a higher risk of transmission due to factors such as large crowds and unmasked activities.

Q Will I still need to use my TraceTogether mobile app or token for entry checks?

A Most venues will no longer require the public to check in using the TraceTogether app or token.

Exceptions are events with more than 500 participants at any one time and certain nightlife establishments, where VDS checks are still required at entry.

Although VDS applies at F&B establishments, they will no longer need to conduct vaccination status checks on their customers. This is already the case for hawker centres and coffee shops.

Instead, the onus will be on the patrons to abide by the rules.

Q Does this mean that I can dine out with an unvaccinated person?

A No, VDS still applies to F&B establishments. Random spot checks will continue to ensure that only fully vaccinated people are dining at F&B establishments.

Q What about group sizes, safe distancing, and mask-wearing rules at F&B establishments?

A In line with new community safe management measures from next Tuesday, group size will no longer be limited.

This means the current cap of 10 people for mask-off activities will be lifted.

As the group size limit is lifted, safe distancing will no longer be required between individuals or between groups, including at F&B establishments.

Mask wearing will continue to be required in indoor settings when people leave their homes, including on public transport.

Mask wearing will remain optional in outdoor settings, although individuals are encouraged to exercise caution.