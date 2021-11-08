Those medically ineligible for Covid-19 jabs exempted from safety measures from Dec 1, with doctor's cert

SINGAPORE - Those medically ineligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 will, from Dec 1, get concessions from safe management measures, after they are certified by a doctor.

They will be able to dine at eateries, enter malls and participate in activities where vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) are required.

From Nov 15, such individuals can visit any general practitioner clinic, or public or private healthcare institution to be certified medically ineligible, the multi-ministry task force announced on Monday (Nov 8).

These medically ineligible individuals will be issued a standard paper memo, which should be presented along with a government-issued photo identification card to be exempted from VDS.

For someone to be medically ineligible for all Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, he has to be:

- Aged 18 and above and unable to complete the vaccination regime due to allergies or a previous severe adverse reaction to all vaccines under the national vaccination programme; or

- Aged below 18 and unable to complete the vaccination regime due to allergies or a severe adverse reaction to a previous dose of a Pandemic Special Access Route-authorised mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, and unable to take the Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine; or

- Has the following conditions or had the following treatments: organ transplant within the past three months, and/or aggressive immunotherapy, and/or active cancer under treatment.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is also working with the Government Technology Agency to reflect the medical ineligibility status in such individuals' TraceTogether app, so that they can pass through TraceTogether/SafeEntry check-in systems without needing to show the paper memo, MOH said in a statement on Monday.

MOH will separately update healthcare establishments on the certification process, the agency said.

"While we have extended a concession to those who are medically ineligible to be able to dine in, enter malls and participate in activities where VDS is required, they remain unvaccinated and their risk of becoming infected with Covid-19 and/or becoming severely ill remains real and very high," MOH stressed.

"We strongly encourage these individuals to minimise such activities and to use this concession judiciously."