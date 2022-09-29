Those caught smoking in public parks and beaches can be fined from Oct 1

SINGAPORE - From Oct 1, anyone caught smoking at all public parks and gardens, some water areas and 10 recreational beaches may be fined up to $1,000.

This comes after smoking was prohibited in more public areas on July 1, as part of further efforts to stamp out the habit and protect Singapore against the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.

To give people time to adjust to the ban, which was first announced in March, those caught smoking in these newly prohibited areas were issued verbal advisories for the first three months following its introduction.

More than 1,200 verbal advisories have been issued against smokers in these areas between July 1 and Sept 25, said the National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks Board (NParks), national water agency PUB and Sentosa Development Corporation on Thursday.

With the end of the advisory period on Friday, those caught smoking in these areas may face a composition fine of $200 or a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted in court.

To allow smokers to adjust to smoke-free parks, designated smoking areas have been provided in 12 regional parks, including East Coast Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, as well as Palawan Beach, Siloso Beach and Tanjong Beach, the agencies said.

'No Smoking by law' signs, posters and banners have also been installed at the new smoke-free locations as additional visual reminders.

Smoking is currently prohibited in more than 49,000 premises, both indoor and outdoor, the agencies said.

In the first half of 2022, about 7,400 tickets were issued for smoking in prohibited areas, they added.

Before the expansion, Singapore's smoking ban only covered places such as neighbourhood parks in private and public housing estates, reservoirs and nature reserves.

Smoking is also not allowed under sheltered walkways, areas within 5m of a bus stop, and void decks.

From Saturday, enforcement action can be taken against smoking in the remaining public parks and gardens managed by NParks, as well as at PUB's active, beautiful, clean (ABC) waters sites, which include streams, rivers, and lakes.

The additional places where smoking is prohibited can be viewed here.