Those called to the Bar after owning up to wrongdoings deserve second chance: Lawyers

SINGAPORE - Two law graduates who were called to the Bar on Thursday after owning up to past wrongdoings deserve a second chance and are good examples of how to act after messing up, lawyers have said.

Lawyers The Straits Times spoke to on Friday said they agreed with Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon’s decision to allow their applications to be called to the Bar, as they demonstrated remorse and capacity for change.

Ms Tay Jie Qi revealed that she had plagiarised several paragraphs for a paper during her second year at Singapore Management University (SMU) in 2019, even though this was not reflected in her academic transcript.

When confronted by the university, she apologised. She was given an official letter of reprimand and had five marks deducted from the paper.

After she graduated, Ms Tay voluntarily disclosed the plagiarism incident in her Bar admission application.

The other lawyer, Ms Shauna Low, disclosed that she had two separate brushes with law enforcement. In one case, she was caught shoplifting an eyeshadow palette from Sephora and was given a stern warning from the police in 2017. She was a law student at SMU at the time.

Ms Low was also arrested and tested for drugs after Xanax pills were found in her sister’s bag sometime between 2017 and 2018. The test was negative.

In response to queries by ST, Law Society president Adrian Tan said the Society’s role is to ensure that only fit and proper individuals are admitted as advocates and solicitors.

“This means that we carefully scrutinise each and every applicant to ensure that they are persons of learning, responsibility and, above all, integrity,” he said.

“We don’t require applicants to be flawless. But if they have made mistakes in their youth, then we want to see that they have acknowledged those mistakes, corrected them and taken steps to regain public trust.”

In the cases of Ms Tay and Ms Low, the Law Society recognised that they had openly admitted their past wrongdoings and worked hard to reform themselves.

“That’s why, from the very outset, the Law Society did not object to their applications,” said Mr Tan.

Ms Tay’s application to be called to the Bar was originally set to be heard in August 2022, and Ms Low’s in November 2022.

They agreed to adjourn their applications for three months after the Attorney-General’s Chambers objected to their admissions.