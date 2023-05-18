Thomson CC’s renovation plagued by construction woes; residents frustrated after waiting 4 years

SINGAPORE – The community club which is a five-minute walk from Madam Khong Mei Yong’s home in Thomson was where she would spend most evenings chatting with friends, attending dance classes or exercising.

But the last time the 73-year-old housewife visited the Thomson Community Club in Shunfu was in 2019, before it closed in April that year for renovation work that was originally estimated to be completed by late 2021.

Four years after its closure, the CC remains closed and the refurbishment far from completed after work was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Madam Khong said it is inconvenient for her to take part in community activities as she has to take a 20-minute bus ride to the next nearest CC – Marymount CC along Sin Ming Avenue. Instead she goes to the Residents’ Committee within walking distance of her home to socialise and stay active.

“There are fewer activities (at the RC) and the space is much smaller compared to the old CC. It’s disappointing as we have no idea when the new CC will be ready,” said Madam Khong in Mandarin.

In December 2022, Thomson CC informed residents in a letter on its Facebook page that the main contractor of the redevelopment project had encountered unforeseen business challenges during the pandemic and was unable to continue its work at the CC.

The letter, signed by People’s Association’s (PA) building and estate management divisions and the Thomson CC management committee, added that a tender was put up to select a new contractor for the project.

When ST visited the site in Shunfu on Thursday afternoon, parts of the old building’s facade remained intact, with rubble around some of the structures. A crane was spotted on the premises, but there were no workers present or any construction work going on.

A signboard on the construction site’s hoarding stated that the project was expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Another signboard had the expected completion date covered in black tape.

In response to queries from ST, the CC’s management committee said redevelopment work began in September 2019. It added that residents can access facilities and programmes at nearby CCs such as Marymount CC, Bishan CC along Bishan Street 13 and Thomson CC (temporary office) along Bishan Street 22.

A check on government procurement portal GeBiz shows that a tender put up by the PA for this project had closed on Jan 18, 2023, drawing nine bids. The tender is under evaluation.

Residents living near Thomson CC in Shunfu said they are frustrated by the lack of progress on the CC’s redevelopment and miss the convenience of using the amenities there.

Retired driver Soh Koon Thiam, 70, said he used to go to the CC about once a week to eat at the cafe or to play badminton and table tennis with his friends.

He said: “The place was very lively, there were wushu and taekwondo classes for the kids and line dancing for the seniors.

“I don’t do sports as much now, partly because of age, and also because it’s not as convenient to get to other CCs in the area.”