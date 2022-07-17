This 22-year-old is tackling online harms to make the online sphere safer for her peers

Ms Nisha Rai, 22, is disgusted by the rampant objectification and sexualisation of women online. And she is channelling her anger into action.

The National University of Singapore political science and South Asian studies undergraduate sees package deals selling nude or revealing videos and images on messaging platforms “almost every day”, and it sickens her.

These can be purchased as easily as a Netflix subscription, she shares.

Ms Rai now works to help equip young digital users with the knowledge and means to protect themselves online.

She is a member of the Singapore Together Sunlight Alliance for Action (AfA) – also known as the AfA to tackle online harms, especially those targeted at women and girls – which was launched by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) in July 2021.