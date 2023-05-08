30 residents and a cat evacuated after fire started in Woodlands flat

SINGAPORE - When firefighters arrived at the scene of a burning Woodlands flat on Monday afternoon, they found a cat in the unit’s living room.

The animal was rescued, to join three people who had earlier escaped from the flat before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.

In all, some 30 residents had to be evacuated from the block because of the fire, which started in the bedroom of the fourth-floor unit and left the walls and furniture charred and black.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at Woodlands Street 31, at about 2.50pm. The fire was put out using a water jet.

The SCDF also said that one person was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for breathlessness.

The cause of fire is under investigation.