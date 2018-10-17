Third SCDF Rapid Response Fire Vessel launched, will serve northern waters of Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has launched a third Rapid Response Fire Vessel (RFV) that will serve the northern waters of Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening (Oct 17), SCDF said the boat, named White Swordfish, has an enhanced rescue capability for shallow waters as compared with the previous two vessels. This is due to an innovative system that allows the crew to quickly deploy an inflatable rescue boat in beaches and reefs less than 1m in depth.

SCDF said that the White Swordfish can respond effectively to ship fires due to it being able to reach speeds of more than 40 knots with its water jet propulsion, and having powerful firefighting monitors.

The White Swordfish will be deployed to the upcoming Punggol marine outpost, where it will serve the northern waters of Singapore.

The RFVs are purpose-built vessels designed by SCDF Marine Command. The previous RFVs, named Red Swordfish and Blue Swordfish, were commissioned last May by Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam.

SCDF said then that the vessels will be based in each of the two Marine Fire Stations in West Coast and Brani.