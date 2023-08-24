Pofma order issued to TikToker over false claims about public housing, third notice this week

SINGAPORE – A TikTok user has run afoul of fake news laws and racked up a third correction notice in less than a week, this time for making false claims about public housing policies.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the Ministry of National Development (MND) and Ministry of Law said the user, who goes by the moniker dr.ishhaq.jay on TikTok, will be required to create a new TikTok post containing a correction notice, which states that his earlier posts contain a false statement of fact, and provide a link to the government’s clarification.

Additional clarifications published by MND on the Government fact-checking website Factually on Tuesday said the man made false statements claiming that the Housing Board profits from selling Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, among other things.

MND said the videos posted by the man on Aug 17 and Aug 18 contained three false statements.

First, the man falsely claimed that HDB prices and sells BTO flats to make a profit.

MND said this is false because HDB prices new flats with the aim of keeping public housing affordable for Singaporeans.

It said: “To determine housing affordability, HDB looks at resident household incomes and compares them with the range of flat types and selling prices on offer at every BTO launch.

“In pricing new BTO flats, HDB establishes the market value of flats by considering the prices of comparable resale flats nearby, and then applies a significant market discount to the assessed market values, to ensure BTO flats are affordable.”

Second, the man falsely claimed that HDB makes a profit from selling BTO flats.

MND said HDB does not make a profit from BTO sales. In fact, it has incurred a deficit from the sale of such flats.

It said: “The amount collected from the sale of HDB flats in every financial year is less than the total development cost, which includes land and construction costs, and CPF housing grants disbursed to eligible homebuyers.”

In the last three years of financial years 2020, 2021 and 2022, HDB incurred a deficit of about $2.68 billion a year, it added.

Third, the man falsely claimed that the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) charges a premium when selling land used to build HDB flats, and makes a profit from the sale.

MND said state land, which is part of the reserves and not owned by SLA, is sold to HDB at fair market value determined by the Chief Valuer.

It said: “When state land is sold at fair market value to HDB, there is no increase in the value of the reserves. Neither are the reserves made worse-off nor diminished. It is a conversion of one type of asset (land) to another (cash).”