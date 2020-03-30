Third Covid-19 death; another cluster emerges

A 70-year-old Singaporean man died yesterday from complications due to Covid-19, the third coronavirus death in the Republic.

This is even as a new cluster emerged. Three staff members of a bridal salon in Yishun, The Wedding Brocade, have tested positive, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday while announcing 42 new confirmed cases in Singapore.

There are now 844 cases in Singapore.

The man who died was Mr Chung Ah Lay, who had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, or high cholesterol. He had no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

On Saturday, updates were also made to the Infectious Diseases Act by the MOH, requiring those subject to a movement control measure - such as those on five-day sick leave or stay-home notices - to wear a mask if they have to leave their place of accommodation to seek medical treatment.